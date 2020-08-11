Biden VP Pick Kamala Harris Blasted Him for Racist Past

Joe Biden’s Vice Presidential pick, Kamala Harris, previously blasted him for his racist past, including his opposition to bussing.

Harris Attacks Biden Over Bussing And Supporting Racist Senators

Harris, the Senator from California and the now presumptive Democratic VP nominee, faced Biden during the Democratic primary debates last year, where she lambasted him for his defense of racists within the Senate, and his lack of support for bussing schoolkids.

“It was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States Senators who built their reputations and careers on the segregation of race in this country. It was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose bussing,” Harris quizzed Biden. “Do you agree today that you were wrong to oppose bussing in America?”

Biden denied he opposed bussing as a whole, but he stood by his criticism of bussing directed by the Department of Education.

“There was a failure from states to integrate public schools in America,” Harris shot back.

“I was part of the second class to integrate Berkeley California public schools almost two decades after Brown vs Board of Education,” she added, claiming that “that’s where the federal government must step in,” as “there have been moments in history where the states fail to…