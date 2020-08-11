Biden VP announcement to come as early as today

He is poised to make the announcement as early as Tuesday.

The former vice president had spoken directly to the final contenders, according to people familiar with the process, through either face-to-face meetings or remote conversations. Officials would not say which of the candidates visited Biden in person, but CNN confirmed last week that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had flown to Delaware for a meeting. California Sen. Kamala Harris and former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice are among the others seen as the most serious contenders.

CNN had previously reported that Biden is also believed to be considering California Rep. Karen Bass, chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, people familiar with the search say.

In yet another sign that the pick is imminent, a Biden campaign official told CNN on Tuesday that they have assembled the staff for Biden’s future running mate.