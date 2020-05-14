Biden urged to ‘leverage’ US aid against Israel’s rogue behaviour  – Middle East Monitor

Some 51 anti-war teams, together with a suppose tank backed by George Soros and Charles Koch, have urged US presidential hopeful Joe Biden to leverage America’s annual $3.eight billion aid to Israel to stress the Zionist state to abide by UN Security Resolutions and worldwide regulation, in a letter calling on the Presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee to commit to a “principled foreign policy”.

In the seven-page letter, seen by MEMO, the signatories decried US international coverage, describing it as having been “overly focused” on confronting perceived adversaries and the worldwide projection of US navy energy. “Doing so,” the signatories mentioned, “has militarized our response to global challenges, distorted our national security spending priorities, toxified our political discourse, and left us woefully ill-prepared to confront the growing transnational threats to human security we face today that do not have military solutions,” noting that the price of American militarism since 9/11 has been greater than $6.four trillion.

“It is time to end our endless wars and adopt a new approach to international relations, one in which the U.S. abides by international law, encourages others to do the same, and utilizes our military solely for the defense of the people of our country,” the signatories added earlier than laying out ten of international coverage purpose together with lowering the Pentagon funds; partaking with Iran; ending assist for governments that violate human proper; closing Guantanamo.

On Israel and Palestine, the letter urged Biden to “use a combination of pressure and incentives, including leveraging the annual $3.8 billion in U.S. military funding to Israel” in the direction of an settlement that upholds UN Security Council Resolutions and worldwide regulation and ends “Israel’s military occupation; disbanding Israel’s illegal settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem; ending the Israeli military blockade of Gaza; and ending all attacks on civilians.”

The letter, despatched on Monday, arrived amid a heated debate within the US over Israel’s deliberate annexation of the West Bank, which critics say will see the top of the two-state answer. The Trump administration has given the inexperienced gentle to what many view as a transparent violation of worldwide regulation. Earlier this month 32 main US international coverage professionals, together with former US envoys to Israel, reacted to the numerous unilateral Israeli strikes by urging the Democratic Party to undertake a pro-Palestinian platform within the coming election.

Concerns over Israel’s annexation of the West Bank prompted Democrat Senators to subject a warning to Israel in a letter addressed to Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz saying to the Israeli leaders that unilateral annexation would sign it now not valued the bipartisan assist supplied by Congress.

Pro-Israel teams nonetheless have dismissed these considerations. The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) hit out on the Democrats suggesting that “doing anything to weaken this vital relationship [between the US and Israel] would be a mistake.” The assertion cited Israel’s function as a “pillar of America’s regional security framework,” reported the Jerusalem Post.

US lawmakers’ preoccupation with Israel has additionally prompted a backlash in Capitol Hill over the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) conclusion earlier this month that it had jurisdiction over Palestine and will thus make a willpower over Israeli warfare crimes within the occupied territory.

Hundreds of American members of Congress are mentioned to have signed two letters to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urging him to proceed his “vigorous support of Israel as it faces the growing possibility of investigations and prosecutions by the International Criminal Court” over potential warfare crimes within the West Bank and Gaza Strip.