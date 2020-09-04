Biden: Trump has ‘no sense of service, no loyalty to any cause other than himself’

Biden’s remarks throughout a speech in his home town of Wilmington, Delaware, came the day after The Atlantic , mentioning unnamed sources, reported that Trump had made disparaging comments about military members who were injured and eliminated, consisting of at one point calling those who passed away in fight “losers and suckers.” Trump on Friday called the report “a fake story.”

“If these statements are true, the President should humbly apologize to every Gold Star mother and father and every Blue Star family that he has denigrated and insulted. Who the heck does he think he is?” Biden stated.

Biden likewise pointed to Trump’s 2015 remarks about the lateArizona Sen John McCain, whom Trump stated was not a war hero since he was recorded in Vietnam, as proof of Trump’s beliefs.

Biden stated Trump’s reported remarks led him to come the closest he’s been to losing his mood throughout the 2020 governmental race. He pointed to his departed kid Beau Biden’s service as a civilian in Kosovo and in the military in Iraq, stating his kid “wasn’t a sucker.”

“Duty, honor, country: These are values that drive our service members, an all-voluntary outfit. President Trump has demonstrated he has no sense of service; no loyalty to any cause other than himself,” Biden stated. “If I have the honor to be the next commander in chief, I will ensure that our American heroes know that I have their back, honor their sacrifice, and those that have been injured will be in military parades.” During a question-and-answer …

Read The Full Article