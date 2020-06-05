Biden: Trump ‘despicable’ for invoking George Floyd

US President Donald Trump has been condemned by his likely Democratic challenger for invoking George Floyd’s name as he touted US jobs figures.
He spoke out after Mr Trump,said Mr Floyd, who died last month while being arrested in Minneapolis, is “looking down” and “saying this a great day”.
Former US Vice-President Joe Biden said the remark was “despicable”.
Mr Trump made the remark while celebrating US unemployment figures showing a surprise rebound for jobs.
Speaking in the White House Rose Garden on Friday, Mr Trump said: “We all saw what happened the other day. We cannot let that happen.
“Hopefully George is looking down and saying this is a neat thing that’s happening for our country. An excellent day for him. It’s a great day for everyone.”
He added: “This is a good, great day in terms of equality.”
Mr Biden hit straight back during a campaign speech in Dover, Delaware.
He said: “George Floyd’s last words, ‘I cannot breathe, I cannot breathe’ echoed all across this nation and quite frankly around the globe.”
“For the president to try to put any other words in the mouth of George Floyd I frankly think is despicable.
“And the fact he did so on the day black unemployment rose, Hispanic unemployment rose, black youth unemployment skyrocketed tells you everything you need to know about this man and what he cares about.”
The latest US monthly jobs report on Friday showed employers added 2.5 million jobs.
Mr Biden was mistaken on Hispanic unemployment – that rate actually declined in April from 18.5% to 17.2%.
It also fell among white workers to 12.4% from 13.8% during the last month.
But it found for black workers, the unemployment rate rose from 16.4% to 16.8%.
The losses from the coronavirus pandemic have hit minority and low-wage workers hardest, a trend that has continued.
US protests timeline
George Floyd dies after being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Footage shows a white officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck for several minutes while he could be pinned to the floor. Mr Floyd is heard again and again saying “I can’t breathe”. He is pronounced dead later in hospital.
Four officers involved in the arrest of George Floyd are fired. Protests begin since the video of the arrest is shared widely on social media. Hundreds of demonstrators take to the streets of Minneapolis and vandalise police cars and the police station with graffiti.
Protests spread to other cities including Memphis and Los Angeles. In some places, like Portland, Oregon, protesters lie in the road, chanting “I can’t breathe”. Demonstrators again gather across the police station in Minneapolis where the officers involved in George Floyd’s arrest were based and set fire to it. The building is evacuated and police retreat.
President Trump blames the violence on too little leadership in Minneapolis and threatens to send in the National Guard in a tweet. He follows it up in a 2nd tweet with a warning “when the looting starts, the shooting starts”. The second tweet is hidden by Twitter for “glorifying violence”.
A CNN reporter, Omar Jimenez, is arrested while within the Minneapolis protest. Mr Jimenez was reporting live when police officers handcuffed him. A couple of minutes later a number of his colleagues are also arrested. They are typical later released once they are confirmed to be members of the media.
Derek Chauvin charged with murder
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, is charged with murder and manslaughter. The charges carry a combined maximum 35-year sentence.
Violence spreads across the US on the sixth nights protests. An overall total of at the least five individuals are reported killed in protests from Indianapolis to Chicago. More than 75 cities have seen protests. At least 4,400 folks have been arrested. Curfews are imposed over the US to attempt to stem the unrest.
President Trump threatens to send in the military to quell growing civil unrest. He says if cities and states fail to get a grip on the protests and “defend their residents” he will deploy the army and “quickly solve the problem for them”. Mr Trump poses before a damaged church soon after police used tear gas to disperse peaceful protesters nearby.
Tens of thousands of protesters again try the streets. One of the biggest protests is in George Floyd’s hometown of Houston, Texas. Many defy curfews in several cities, nevertheless the demonstrations are largely peaceful.
A memorial service for George Floyd is held in Minneapolis. Those gathered in tribute stand in silence for eight minutes, 46 seconds, the amount of time Mr Floyd is speculated to have been on a lawn under arrest. Hundreds attended the service, which heard a eulogy from civil rights activist Rev Al Sharpton.