Biden: Trump ‘despicable’ for invoking George Floyd

US President Donald Trump has been condemned by his likely Democratic challenger for invoking George Floyd’s name as he touted US jobs figures.

He spoke out after Mr Trump,said Mr Floyd, who died last month while being arrested in Minneapolis, is “looking down” and “saying this a great day”.

Former US Vice-President Joe Biden said the remark was “despicable”.

Mr Trump made the remark while celebrating US unemployment figures showing a surprise rebound for jobs.

Speaking in the White House Rose Garden on Friday, Mr Trump said: “We all saw what happened the other day. We cannot let that happen.

“Hopefully George is looking down and saying this is a neat thing that’s happening for our country. An excellent day for him. It’s a great day for everyone.”

He added: “This is a good, great day in terms of equality.”

Mr Biden hit straight back during a campaign speech in Dover, Delaware.

He said: “George Floyd’s last words, ‘I cannot breathe, I cannot breathe’ echoed all across this nation and quite frankly around the globe.”

“For the president to try to put any other words in the mouth of George Floyd I frankly think is despicable.

“And the fact he did so on the day black unemployment rose, Hispanic unemployment rose, black youth unemployment skyrocketed tells you everything you need to know about this man and what he cares about.”

The latest US monthly jobs report on Friday showed employers added 2.5 million jobs.

Mr Biden was mistaken on Hispanic unemployment – that rate actually declined in April from 18.5% to 17.2%.

It also fell among white workers to 12.4% from 13.8% during the last month.

But it found for black workers, the unemployment rate rose from 16.4% to 16.8%.

The losses from the coronavirus pandemic have hit minority and low-wage workers hardest, a trend that has continued.