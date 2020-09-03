Biden tops Trump in Pennsylvania, but lead shrinks: poll

A new poll in the crucial general election battleground state of Pennsylvania indicates that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden remains ahead of President Trump – but that his advantage is narrowing.

The public opinion survey indicates that the president’s full-court press on law and order in recent weeks may be one reason the race is tightening in Pennsylvania.

The Monmouth University public opinion survey conducted Aug. 28-31 – entirely after last week’s Republican National Convention – shows the former vice president topping the Republican incumbent 49%-45% among registered voters in the Keystone State, with 3% backing other candidates and 4% undecided.

Biden’s advantage is within the survey’s margin of error.

BIDEN LEADS TRUMP – BUT MARGIN NARROWING IN LATEST NATIONAL POLLS

The race tightens even further among the smaller pool of voters likely to cast a ballot in the general election. A model based on a somewhat higher level of turnout than the 2016 election puts the former vice president over Trump 49%-46%. But a model reflecting lower likely voter turnout has the race virtually tied, with Biden at 48% and the president at 47%.

That’s a shift from the last Monmouth University poll in Pennsylvania – which was conducted in early July. In the earlier survey, Biden enjoyed a 12-point lead among registered voters and a 7-10 point lead in the two likely voters models.

The new poll also indicates Biden with a 48%-46% favorable/unfavorable rating…