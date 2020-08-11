Biden to pick VP for 2020 election ballot

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic celebration’s presumptive candidate, is set to accept the celebration’s election and provide his approval speech next Thursday throughout the Democratic National Convention held in a virtual setting. The vice governmental candidate will do the very same a night previously.

The occasion was initially going to happen in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, however due to the pandemic and security issues, Biden and keynote speakers will not be taking a trip to the city and speeches will be streamed from numerous areas on video. Biden will accept the election from Delaware.

The convention will include simply 2 hours of prime-time television shows on each of the 4 nights. The choice to restrict the shows, which will be streamed online and aired by TELEVISION networks, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET each night is among the starkest indications yet of how non-traditional this year’s event will remain in the age of the coronavirus compared to previous conventions, usually filled with numerous occasions and speakers for lots of hours every day.

The convention’s speaking line-up will consist of previous president Barack Obama and previous very first girl Michelle Obama, previous president Bill Clinton and previous Democratic governmental candidate Hillary Clinton, VermontSen Bernie Sanders and House Speaker NancyPelosi

