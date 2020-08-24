Biden to ABC’s Robin Roberts on ‘you ain’t Black’ comment: ‘I shouldn’t have said it’ but there’s a ‘fundamental difference’ between me, Trump on race

“I wouldn’t be here without the African American community,” Biden included.

In a special interview with “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts, former Vice President Joe Biden argued that regardless of the debate a few of his remarks on race have stimulated, there is a “fundamental difference” between him and President Donald Trump on among the specifying concerns of the 2020election

“I shouldn’t have said it,” Biden said in an interview performed on Friday in Wilmington, Delaware, referring to remarks he made throughout a May interview on “The Breakfast Club” radio show, where he quipped that “you ain’t Black” to African Americans that are still choosing who to choose between him andTrump “But, the truth is, there’s a fundamental difference between Donald Trump and me on the issue of race across the board.”

“I was trying to make the point that this is a man who spent his entire career denigrating African Americans. Denigrating them, continuing to denigrate them. To do nothing but go after race and inflame it. Pour, you know, gasoline on the fire,” Biden informedRoberts

“I wouldn’t be here without the African American community,” Biden included, pointing to the assistance within the Black neighborhood he has in his house state of Delaware.