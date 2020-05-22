Biden tells voters ‘you ain’t black’ if you’re still deciding between him and Trump – video | US news

Joe Biden has been criticised after saying,’If you might have an issue determining whether or not you’re for me or Trump, then you definitely ain’t black’. The former vice-president made the remark in an interview with Charlamagne tha God, a co-host of the radio present ‘The Breakfast Club’.

After a marketing campaign aide mentioned Biden needed to wrap up the dialog, Charlamagne mentioned: ‘Listen, you’ve bought to come back see us whenever you come to New York, VP Biden. It’s a good distance till November. We’ve bought extra questions.’

‘You’ve bought extra questions?’ Biden replied. ‘Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you definitely ain’t black.’ He mentioned Charlamagne and voters ought to ‘take a look at my record, man!’