Biden Tells Donors He Would Get Rid Of Trump Tax Cuts

On Monday, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden believed to campaign donors that he would get rid of President Donald Trump’s $2 trillion tax cut, even though the wealthy among others might not like how it could affect them.

Biden said the existing economy, COVID-19 pandemic and systemic racism brought to light by George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police are related, in accordance with a report by CNBC that has been shared by the President’s son, Eric Trump, on social media.

Biden: “I’m going to get rid of most of Trump’s tax cuts” – I’m sure would be great for the economy, wages, jobs and 401k’s 🙄 https://t.co/Jw7EjrRHbD — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 30, 2020

Biden: ‘I’m going to eliminate the bulk of Trump’s $2 trillion tax cut’

Biden made his comments throughout a virtual fundraiser.

“Folks, this is going to be really hard work and Donald Trump has made it much harder to foot the bill,” Biden told the potential donors. “But even before the crisis, his irresponsible sugar-high tax cuts had already pushed us into a trillion-dollar deficit, and imagine what we could do now if we weren’t in that circumstance.”

“I’m going to get rid of the bulk of Trump’s $2 trillion tax cut, and a lot of you may not like that, but I’m going to close loopholes like capital gains and stepped-up basis,” Biden said.

The Democratic White House hopeful said he also plans to “raise the organization tax of 20 to 28 per cent, which is estimated now to boost $1.3 trillion over 10 [years],” along with other tax boosts.

Joe Biden has fully embraced the radical left’s agenda: He supports Green New Deal policies that would destroy millions of jobs, and that he wants to repeal @realDonaldTrump’s tax cuts which 82% of middle-income Americans received. We can’t afford Biden! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 30, 2020

Trump slashed the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% in 2017

In 2017, Trump signed a Republican goverment tax bill that dropped the corporate tax rate from 35 per cent to 21 percent.

Biden vowed that if he’s elected president, “I’m going to start working right away to, number one, beat the virus for good. Build a stronger, more responsive public health system for the future. Boost oversight to get economic relief out to working families and small businesses that need it the most.”

The former vice president also said he would “invest record sums of money in clean energy innovation and infrastructure.”

19,000,000 are unemployed and when they get back to work their salaries will decrease @JoeBiden depriving them of tax cuts and will raise taxes — AppSame (@AppSame) June 30, 2020

“We have to get small businesses a restart package to cover their reopening costs, from everything from administering tests, taking temperatures, to being able to pay the rent,” Biden added.

He finished, “I think people are ready to do things that they weren’t before and I think we can significantly grow the economy, grow the GDP, but also do it in a way that we provide dignity for people.”