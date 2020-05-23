Biden takes heat from left-wing activists, Bernie aides for ‘you ain’t black’ remarks

NAACP PUSHES BACK ON BIDEN’S CLAIM IT ENDORSED HIM AFTER ‘YOU AIN’T BLACK’ FUROR

Gray was responding to remarks made by Biden in an interview on “The Breakfast Club” – a nationally broadcast morning discuss present in style with black listeners. After host Charlamagne tha God requested Biden to return again on this system once more and the previous vp agreed, the host added, “It’s a long way to November. We’ve got more questions.”

That’s when Biden dove right into a rapid-fire protection of his report with the black neighborhood.

“I tell you if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” he mentioned.

Biden later expressed remorse for the remarks, saying in a day telephone name with the U.S. Black Chambers that “I shouldn’t have been so cavalier.”

“I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy,” Biden mentioned. “… No one should have to vote for any party, based on their race or religion or background.”

But the remarks infuriated Sanders aides and supporters, who’ve usually expressed their concern and anger about Biden’s conduct on quite a lot of points.

“This is who the @DNC forced us to support,” NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who endorsed Sanders’ presidential bid, tweeted. “But the remainder of us are the issue for pointing it out. “

After Biden adviser Symone Sanders defended Biden’s remarks and mentioned they had been in “jest,” former Sanders senior adviser Winnie Wong tweeted: “I know this is part of your broad portfolio, but you don’t have to do THIS.”

“People will vote for the racist neoliberal over the psychotic authoritarian,” she mentioned, referring to Trump beating Biden.

BET News host Marc Lamont Hill, who additionally endorsed Sanders’ bid, tweeted that “Biden’s entire interview was smug and condescending.”

“The final remark was just the worst part,” he mentioned. “It’s bizarre that people are fighting this.”

Meanwhile, quite a lot of Bernie supporters tweeted out an op-ed in The Guardian, wherein lawyer and creator Derecka Purnell wrote that she is “very uninterested in Joe Biden.”

“Not because I am a purist, or have inflexible ideological commitments of what it will take to remove Donald Trump from office. But rather because Biden’s condescension towards black communities is intolerable.”

Purnell went on to match the connection between the black neighborhood and the Democratic Party as one much like an abusive relationship.

“[Biden’s] best line is that he is better than the other guy, and that is exactly how abusive relationships function,” she wrote. “Black people — all people — deserve better than Biden and the Democratic party. And yes, we are still black.”

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.