Biden takes aim at Trump over coronavirus in new ad blitz courting seniors

BIDEN SHELLS OUT $15 MILLION AS HE STEPS UP AD PURCHASES IN SECRET BATTLEFIELDS

Fox News found out on Monday that the presumptive Democratic governmental candidate is introducing a new ad blitz today to court citizens 65 and older in 7 essential basic election battlefield states.

Biden’s project states they’ll invest more than $145 million to run TELEVISION and digital areas in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, all states that President Trump directly won 4 years back, assisting him upset 2016 Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton to win the WhiteHouse And the Biden project states it’s broadening the ad purchase into Nevada, where Clinton edged Trump 4 years back.

The commercials– shared very first with Fox News– target the president over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which given that February has actually declared the lives of almost 150,000 individuals in the U.S. New cases of the coronavirus have actually skyrocketed the previous 2 months, requiring numerous states to stop briefly or reverse the loosening of limitations that were intended at slowing the spread of the infection.

Those hardest struck by the coronavirus areseniors “Among adults, the risk for severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age, with older adults at highest risk,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states.

T RU MP MODIFICATIONS RUSH ON COVID-19 AS CASES SKYROCKET

In the new TV commercial, a Greenfield, Wis., resident called Jessica shares a deeply individual story about the April 29 death of her grandma Susana Martinez, who passed away of from COVID-19

“Last time I saw my grandmother, we weren’t going to be allowed in the hospital. We asked if we could video chat her and everyone could say a little something. We gathered as a family and prayed. But the fact that she was alone, it just breaks my heart,” a psychological Jessica states in the ad.

And she charges that “the president made a huge mistake in downplaying this virus. There was a lack of leadership, a lack of responsibility, and a lack of resources. I felt like our elderly have not been a priority for this administration, that they don’t matter. And I feel like my grandmother didn’t matter.”

The Biden project states the ad will target programs on daytime tv that have high viewership amongst olderAmericans And they state that a Spanish- language variation of the commercial will run in Arizona and Florida.

In an accompanying digital spot that the project states will operate on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, the previous vice president states that “our seniors, that are being hit the hardest. Let’s start by caring for aging parents and loved ones, making their homes safer but more importantly give them peace of mind, helping them live independently. Everyone’s entitled to be treated with dignity. Everyone.”

The $145 million the Biden project states it’s investing today follows the $15 million it spent recently on an adblitz Until recently, the Trump project had significantly outspent Biden’s group in the basic election ad wars on TELEVISION and digital.

DNC KNOCKS TRUMP OVER CORONAVIRUS AS IT COURTS SENIORS

The new advertisements follow a TELEVISION commercial set up recently by the Democratic National Committee that likewise targeted seniors over the coronavirus.

A Fox News poll carried out 2 weeks ago suggested that the pandemic was the most essential concern dealing with the nation today– which by a 51-34 percent margin, signed up citizens believed Biden would do a much better task than the president managing the break out.

The very same study suggested the 2 prospects practically all bound amongst seniors, with Trump at 47 percent and Biden at 46 percent.

An ABC News/Washington Post nationwide survey carried out around the very same time revealed the Democratic opposition edging the GOP incumbent in the White House 51-46 percent amongst citizens 65 and older.

Both surveys represent a shift from the 2016 governmental election, when Trump beat Clinton 52-45 percent amongst seniors, according to leave surveys.

The new ad blitz continues the line of attack versus the president by Biden, his project and allied very PACs, who have actually consistently knocked Trump for what they declare was a preliminary downplaying of the intensity of the pandemic, a fumbling of the federal action and a push to too soon loosen up limitations in order to jump-start an economy flattened by the break out.

Pushing back versus the criticism, the president, his administration and his reelection project for months have actually consistently promoted the federal government’s action to the crisis.

Trump just recently has actually acknowledged a difficult roadway ahead.

“It will most likely, sadly, become worse prior to it improves,” the president stated last Tuesday– as he went back to the White House press instruction space to offer his very first coronavirus press conference given thatApril And putting aside his veteran unwillingness to use a mask or desire Americans to mask as much as avoid the spread of the infection, the president worried “whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact.”

Fox News’ Allie Raffa added to this report.