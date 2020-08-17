Biden support of opposition is confession of US involvement in coup attempt – Middle East Monitor

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has actually recommended that US governmental prospect Joe Biden’s remarks in support of the Turkish opposition is proof that the US was included in the stopped working coup attempt in 2016.

In the video that went viral on Turkish social networks over the weekend, Biden was taped informing press reporters in January that “We can support those elements of the Turkish leadership that still exist and get more from them and embolden them to be able to take on and defeat Erdogan.”

He then worried that he suggested, “Not by a coup, not by a coup, but by the electoral process.”

Referring to the last remark about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s defeat being “not by a coup,” Cavusoglu analyzed it in an interview with the Turkish news channel Canl ı TELEVISION to indicate that “We tried a coup in the past, it didn’t happen. So now let’s change tactics and methods.”

The last coup attempt in current Turkish history took place on the night of 15 July, 2016, when sectors of the Turkish military led an armed uprising in significant cities such as Istanbul and Ankara prior to being countered by both Turkish civilians and other military workers.

Since then, the federal government under Erdogan’s judgment Justice and …