Biden Stretching His Lead In The Polls Over Trump? Don’t Make Me Laugh

Remember how accurate these polls were last time? The only one that has been consistently reliable is Rasmussen, which has President Donald Trump, within a couple of points. The only poll that means anything is the actual election anyhow.

Trump does have a good story to tell, and his vision for the United States is better than what we’re seeing from the Dems (most people I know are scared of the world the Dems want based on what they see happening in the cities).

If anyone honestly thinks Joe Biden would do any better handling this crisis, just listen to him! He says everything that Trump is already saying that he would do that Trump is already doing! Why don’t you ask Joe the question of how would he handle all this racial tension and all of these Democrat cities for a change? I’d love to hear his response to that one!

THE 2016 ELECTION EXPOSED POLL CORRUPTION

The 2016 election should have demonstrated that to everybody that the polls are always wrong; and, here’s why: 1) Polls only show what people who answer polls put down as answers. The polls don’t show what they really think. 2) Polls don’t show what people who don’t take polls think. 3) People lie. Even if a poll is given anonymously, people lie. So, polls never get accurate information. 4) Polls are often biased. The questions are very carefully selected and even more carefully constructed to solicit specific responses. 5) Data can be, and often is, manipulated, changed, added, and omitted. A poll can use just about any data set to get just about any response. No amount of statistical analysis will correct any of these issues.

There are too many variables and not enough data. Again, the 2016 election is probably the best example that demonstrates this.

In any event, once people get to see and hear Dementia Joe in a nonscripted environment, chances are his. support will erode faster than a New Jersey beach during a hurricane.

THE POLLS ARE RARELY CORRECT

The facts are these; The polls are a ruse and have been for some time now. Their purpose is two-fold. One; an attempt to “manipulate” public option, not gage it. And two; a means by which to induce more campaign spending on ads.

The media exists on ad revenue, and media ad revenues have been in a dive for months. After all, what’s the point of advertising when no one is allowed (or too afraid) to go out and spend money.

If you truly believe that a majority of Americans (R’s, D’s, I’s, or otherwise) want as our President, a plagiarizing career swamp rat who has no substantive accomplishments to show for his 40+ years on our dime, and is clearly in the throes of dementia – and furthermore want our country to be run like the Democrat cities and Congress are – then you are either extremely gullible at best, or at worse, dangerously naïve.

HOW DOES THE TYPICAL AMERICAN PICK A CANDIDATE?

The best argument against democracy is a five-minute conversation with the typical voter.

Let’s consider the typical American: They can’t balance a checkbook, knows all the Kardashians but not their kid’s middle school teachers, can’t find Iraq on a map, can’t name the past six presidents; thinks the US won the Vietnam war; pays someone to mow her lawns so they can free up time to walk on a treadmill at the gym; spends 20 minutes looking for a parking space and waiting in two lines to pay $4 for a 69 cent cup of coffee just so they can enter her office with a 16 ounce “symbol of conformity” in their hand.

They can’t name their state’s senators; they don’t know what a mutual fund is, never heard of Douglas MacArthur. They spend more money on hair and nails and man caves than retirement saving and has been brainwashed to think diversity is a strength.

Did I miss anything?

HERE’S AN HONEST QUESTION FOR LIBERALS

Honest question for any liberal with an honest answer. What happens when the media leads you down this path saying your boy Biden is going to win and he doesn’t? Knowing this has happened to you the second time, how are you going to respond?

Hopefully, the switch the Trump campaign made will start drawing and emphasizing these contrasts. I think Trump will win; they do so. Otherwise, if people want America to be socialistic, then we’ve lost our nations.

