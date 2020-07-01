Biden Statement Suggests He Supports Abortion ‘Under Any Circumstance’

A statement by Joe Biden following Supreme Court ruling striking down a Louisiana law indicates the Democrat presidential nominee would support abortion “under any circumstance.”

The law required doctors performing abortions to own admitting privileges at nearby hospitals and was blocked by liberals on the Supreme Court as well as Chief Justice John Roberts.

In a statement following ruling, Biden, who in his early Senate career said the Supreme Court went “too far” inside their Roe v. Wade decision, now hints at support for abortion regardless of circumstance.

“Women’s health care rights have been under attack as states across the country have passed extreme laws restricting women’s constitutional right to choice under any circumstance,” he declared.

“Today the U.S. Supreme Court reaffirmed that states cannot put in place laws that unduly burden a women’s right to make her own health care decision with her doctor.”

A ‘constitutional right to choice ‘under any circumstance‘ is an extremist position by any measuring stick.

Wow! Joe Biden’s campaign announced that he supports abortion “under any circumstance.” This position is far outside the American mainstream, where in fact the majority of Americans broadly support regulation of and limits to abortion. pic.twitter.com/0NFM67fRjw — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) June 30, 2020

Extremist

Biden’s transformation from a Catholic who once believed “abortion is always wrong” to an extremist supporting the act “under any circumstance” is truly someone to behold.

It is pretty clear he is being dragged further left on this matter by anti-life zealots in his party, extorted to be able to earn their support in winning the presidency in 2020.

Is a guy so easily swayed on core maxims the kind of person America needs in the White House?

Last year, Biden caved on his decades-long support of the Hyde Amendment which prevents federal funding of abortion except in cases of rape, incest or when the mother’s life is in danger.

He actually affirmed his support but flip-flopped on the matter just days later when radicals demanded that he do so.

“I’ve been struggling with the problems that Hyde now presents,” Biden said in a hostage video at a rally. “I can’t justify leaving millions of women without access to the care they need and the ability to … exercise their constitutionally protected right.”

He wants taxpayer money to finance something above half the country morally disagrees with. And now that he wants it under any circumstance. That is an extremist!

.@JoeBiden just arrived saying, after listening to feamales in the last 24 hrs, he’ll repeal the Hyde Amendment. I repeat, Joe Biden just arrived against the Hyde Amendment. Thanks, Joe. For playing the American people. And thank you to the women who raised their voices. pic.twitter.com/O304t9cANV — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 7, 2019

Joe Is No Moderate

Biden recently mocked President Trump for holding up a Bible at St. John’s Church earlier in the day this month.

“The President held up the Bible at St. John’s Church yesterday,” he quipped. “I just hope he’d open it once in a while.”

The former Vice President should heed his or her own advice.

According to Joe’s wife, Jill Biden, Republicans have now been approaching them on the campaign trail, telling the couple they’re voting Democrat “because he’s a moderate.”

According to Gallup, a mere 29 percent of Americans accept his extreme position that abortion ought to be legal “under any circumstance,” while 70 percent believe it should be either legal only under certain circumstances, or outright illegal.

Joe is no moderate.