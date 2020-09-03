Biden spoke with Jacob Blake and was struck by how he said “nothing was going to defeat him”

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for MoveOn

More than a week after Jacob Blake was shot, his household said his life is no longer in risk– however still so few of their concerns have actually been responded to.

“He’s slowly but surely able to talk a little better, able to stay up a little longer, hold the hand of his father,” Justin Black, his uncle, informed CNN’s John Berman onTuesday But even when Blake does talk, he included, he can’t appear to surpass concerns around the occurrence that put him in the medical facility.

President Trump visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday however he did not satisfy with the Blake household and members said they do not feel enough has actually been done. They are requiring the conviction of the policeman associated with the shooting ofBlake

“If we’re not talking about laws of reform — immediately reforming some of these police — then really I don’t want to speak to you at all,” Blake’s dad, Jacob Blake, Sr., informed CNN’sDon Lemon Tuesday “But if you’re talking about some reform, you can sit down with me. We can have some coffee or tea.”

Blake’s household said he postured no danger to officers, and they do not believe there will be justice till there is a conviction of the officer, who was put on administrative leave.