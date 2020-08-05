Biden should pick a Black woman for VP. Here are 6 great options (opinion)

That’s why this month Joe Biden must select a Black woman as his running mate.

Black women are also leading the charge to jail the police officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor in her own home in March — rendering her, sadly, as yet another icon of systemic injustice. In fact, the biggest political movement of our time, Black Lives Matter, was co-founded by three African American women: Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tameti.

Fortunately for Biden and the rest of us, American politics boasts an array of Black female superstars, any of whom would be a great partner in his quest to win the election, and govern and reunite the nation. Strong progressives might dream of elevating living legends such as US Reps. Barbara Lee and Maxine Waters of California. But even a pragmatic moderate like Biden can pick from at least six Black women, all of whom would make outstanding candidates and vice presidents.

So let’s take a…