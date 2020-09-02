Biden should keep Facebook workers out of his transition team, groups demand

Earlier today, a union of veteran and progressive groups demanded that the Joe Biden campaign devote that no Facebook executives or signed up lobbyists would be selected to the Biden transition team or future administration if chosen.

Groups like Defend American Democracy, the Open Markets Institute, and Demand Progress penned their letter, resolved to transition team leaders previousSen Ted Kaufman and Yohannes Abraham, pointing out Facebook’s participation in dispersing “dangerous COVID-19 health conspiracies and supercharging election misinformation” as factors not to work with any top-level business executives into essential transition or administrative functions. In the letter, the groups asked for that the project avoid of onboarding any present senior executive, vice president, item supervisor, board member, C-suite executive, policy or regulative authorities, or signed up lobbyist into these positions.

“We know the Biden transition would not consider people who work for or lobby on behalf of Tobacco companies or the National Rifle Association for a role in the transition or the administration,” the groups composed. “That’s due to the fact that the total effect of those companies on American health, security, and civic vigor remains in a word: poisonous. Similarly, Facebook’s willful and repetitive …