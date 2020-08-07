Biden seeks to clarify comment that Latino community is diverse, ‘unlike the African American community’

In 3 tweets, Biden stated he desired to “clarify” his remarks, which President Donald Trump’s campaign had actually taken on in its most current effort to undercut the previous vice president’s assistance amongst Black citizens.

“Earlier today, I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify. In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith — not by identity, not on issues, not at all,” Biden said

.

“Throughout my career I’ve witnessed the diversity of thought, background, and sentiment within the African American community. It’s this diversity that makes our workplaces, communities, and country a better place,” he stated. “My commitment to you is this: I will always listen, I will never stop fighting for the African American community and I will never stop fighting for a more equitable future.”

Biden’s comment had actually can be found in a pre-taped interview hosted by the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of HispanicJournalists

.

“What you all know but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things,” Biden stated in that interview. “You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration in certain places than you do when you’re in Arizona. So it’s a very different, a very diverse community.” His comment, project …

Read The Full Article