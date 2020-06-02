Biden says we’re in ‘battle for the soul of our nation’ in Philadelphia speech

“The president held up the Bible at St. John’s Church yesterday. I just wish he opened it every once in a while instead of just brandishing it,” the former vice chairman and presumptive Democratic 2020 nominee mentioned in Philadelphia.

Characterizing the second as a “battle for the soul of our nation” — an echo of Biden’s central marketing campaign theme — Biden condemned Trump’s actions Monday night time, which performed out on reside tv as protesters who had been chanting with their fingers in the air had been instantly scattered all through Washington’s streets.

“When peaceful protestors are dispersed by the order of the President from the doorstep of the people’s house, the White House — using tear gas and flash grenades — in order to stage a photo op, a photo op, at one of the most historic churches in the country or at least Washington, DC, we can be forgiven for believing that the president is more interested in power than in principle,” Biden mentioned.

“More interested in serving the passions of his base than the needs of the people in his care,” he mentioned. “For that’s what the presidency is: a duty of care — to care to all of us, not just those who vote for us, but all of us; not just our donors, but all of us.”

Biden additionally issued a name for speedy reforms in Congress as a “down payment” on what he mentioned could be main efforts to handle systemic racism if he wins the presidency. He mentioned lawmakers ought to outlaw police choke holds, cease transferring “weapons of war” to police departments and enhance oversight and accountability of police departments. “It’s time to pass legislation that will give true meaning to our constitutional promise of legal protection under the law,” Biden mentioned. Biden’s speech — his first journey exterior Delaware since mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic — as the nation is convulsed by violence and protests following the dying of George Floyd at the fingers of Minneapolis police. He used the speech to underscore his variations in fashion and values with Trump, providing himself as a therapeutic pressure. “I promise you this: I won’t traffic in fear and division. I won’t fan the flames of hate,” Biden mentioned. “I will seek to heal the racial wounds that have long plagued this country — not use them for political gain. I’ll do my job and take responsibility. I won’t blame others. I’ll never forget that the job isn’t about me. It’s about you. And I’ll work to not only rebuild this nation. But to build it better than it was.” Biden has offered a dramatic distinction with Trump in latest days. Biden has spoken with Floyd’s household and on Sunday visited the site of a protest in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. On Monday, as Trump urged governors in a telephone name to “ dominate ” protesters, Biden held a dialogue with African American community leaders in Wilmington and a digital roundtable with the mayors of three cities which have seen protests and violence: Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and St. Paul, Minnesota. Biden additionally immediately addressed Floyd’s killing, calling it “a wake-up call for our nation” as he started his speech. “‘I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe.’ George Floyd’s last words. But they didn’t die with him. They’re still being heard. They’re echoing across this nation,” Biden mentioned. “They speak to a nation where too often just the color of your skin puts your life at risk. They speak to a nation where more than 100,000 people have lost their lives to a virus and 40 million Americans have filed for unemployment — with a disproportionate number of these deaths and job losses concentrated in the black and minority communities,” Biden mentioned. “And they speak to a nation where every day millions of people — not at the moment of losing their life — but in the course of living their life — are saying to themselves, ‘I can’t breathe.'” This story has been up to date to mirror Biden delivered his speech.

