Biden says vice presidential search panel has interviewed ‘a lot’ of potential running mates

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee wouldn’t commit to selecting a lady of coloration as his running mate, saying that “we haven’t gotten there yet.”
“There are women of color under consideration, and they’re women from every part of the country — so a lot of really qualified women that are ready to be president,” the previous vice president instructed CNN’s Dana Bash, his first in-person sit-down interview since being sidelined from campaigning in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.
He mentioned the four-person group he appointed to vet potential running-mates — former Connecticut Sen. Chris Dodd, Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and longtime Biden aide Cynthia C. Hogan — has “interviewed a lot of these people already.” He didn’t say who had been interviewed.
Biden has beforehand mentioned he would select a feminine running mate, and that greater than a dozen girls are into account.
In the interview with CNN, he laid out some of his issues in selecting a running mate.
“I think the two most important things are you got to pick someone who’s compatible with you, both in terms of your style — and my style and Barack’s (were) very different, but they were compatible, they work with one another — and someone who in fact, you would want to be the last person in the room when you’re making a tough decision,” he mentioned.
He additionally mentioned he wished to pick out somebody “who will be loyal in the sense that whatever disagreements you have are between you and the president at that moment.”