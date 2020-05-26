Biden says vice presidential search panel has interviewed ‘a lot’ of potential running mates

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee wouldn’t commit to selecting a lady of coloration as his running mate, saying that “we haven’t gotten there yet.”

“There are women of color under consideration, and they’re women from every part of the country — so a lot of really qualified women that are ready to be president,” the previous vice president instructed CNN’s Dana Bash, his first in-person sit-down interview since being sidelined from campaigning in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He mentioned the four-person group he appointed to vet potential running-mates — former Connecticut Sen. Chris Dodd, Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and longtime Biden aide Cynthia C. Hogan — has “interviewed a lot of these people already.” He didn’t say who had been interviewed.