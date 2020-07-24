Biden says Trump trying to ‘indirectly steal’ election by raising doubts about mail-in voting

“This president is going to try to indirectly steal the election by arguing that mail-in ballots don’t work. They’re not real. They’re not fair,” Biden stated.

Trump, and lots of Republicans, have actually raised issues about the capacity for scams as lots of states move to elections that are carried out mainly or practically completely by mail. They argue that mass-mailing tallies to Americans produces more chance for bad stars.

“Mail-In Voting, unless changed by the courts, will lead to the most CORRUPT ELECTION in our Nation’s History! #RIGGEDELECTION,” Trump tweeted today.

The president and some on the right have actually likewise made a difference in between mail-in voting and absentee voting, which has actually been contested by Democrats and some fact-checkers, after it was mentioned that Trump and lots of in his administration have actually voted absentee prior to.

“Absentee Ballots are fine because you have to go through a precise process to get your voting privilege. Not so with Mail-Ins. Rigged Election!!!” Trump tweeted previously this month.

Democrats and others, mentioning research studies, have actually stated that scams in mail-in or absentee voting, nevertheless it is called, is uncommon.

Biden’s Thursday remarks were the current from both him and Trump– possibly casting doubt over the authenticity of the fall election.

Biden, in a June look on “The Daily Show,” stated his “single greatest concern” was that Trump will “attempt to take this election.

“This is a guy who said that all mail-in ballots are fraudulent, voting by mail, while he sits behind the desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in a primary,” Biden informed host Trevor Noah.

And Trump in a “Fox News Sunday” look previously today declined to inform host Chris Wallace that he would accept the result of the fall election.

“And you know what? She’s the one that never accepted it,” Trump stated of Hillary Clinton and the 2016 election.

“I agree,” Wallace reacted.

“She never accepted her loss and she looks like a fool,” Trump stated.

“But can you give a, can you give a direct answer you will accept the election?” Wallace asked.

“I have to see,” he responded. “Look, you — I have to see. No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no, and I didn’t last time either.”

Biden, in the Thursday charity event, likewise resolved a range of other concerns, including his environment strategy and the coronavirus. He slammed Trump’s action to the crisis, and took a swipe at the president’s restarted daily instructions.

“He thinks he can fix that with a daily performance on TV,” Biden stated.

Fox News’ Allie Raffa contributed to this report.