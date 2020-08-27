Biden says Trump is rooting for violence

Biden’s comments come as Trump champions a “law and order” reelection message, seizing on some incidences of violence that have happened on American streets. The most recent example of such unrest came this week in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where protests broke out in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, on Sunday. A White 17-year old who supported Trump was arrested in response to another shooting during the protests this week.

“These guys are rooting for violence,” Biden said in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “That is what it is all about.”

Biden cited a quote from top White House aide Kellyanne Conway to make his point. Conway told Fox News on Thursday morning that “the more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better news for the very clear choice on who’s best on public safety and law and order.”

Republicans have also attacked Biden for the violence, faulting him for not condemning looting quickly enough. During his acceptance speech on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence said Americans would not “be safe in Joe Biden’s America.” Biden pushed back against that attack, saying he denounced violent protests “a long time ago,” adding that there is “no justification whatsoever for violence or looting” because it “takes away from the whole rationale for what is happening here.” And Biden noted that all of the violence Trump and others are decrying is currently happening in “Donald Trump’s America.” “They are just flat…

