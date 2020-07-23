Biden says Trump is first racist U.S. president – Panorama

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday called President Donald Trump the first racist president in U.S. history, CNBC reported.

Speaking at a virtual city center arranged by the Service Employees International Union, Biden used the evaluation of the president after Suk Kim, a South Korean immigrant, detailed an experience she had actually being racially profiled at a grocery store and revealed issue over Trump’s coronavirus rhetoric, consisting of describing COVID-19 as the “China virus.”

The presumptive 2020 Democratic governmental candidate stated he was “so angry” after discovering of her experience prior to slamming Trump for “his spreading of racism.”

“The way he deals with people based on the color of their skin, their national origin, where they’re from, is absolutely sickening,” Biden stated. “No sitting president has ever done this, never, never, never.”

“No Republican president has done this, this no Democratic president,” he continued. “We have actually had racists and they have actually existed, they have actually attempted to get chosen president however he’s the first one that has. And the method he pits individuals versus one another is all developed to divide the nation, divide individuals, not pull them together.