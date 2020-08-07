Biden Says If He Wins He Would Not Stand In The Way Of Prosecuting Trump 

Joe Biden stated on Wednesday that if ends up being president he would not stand in the way of the Justice Department pursuing criminal charges versus Donald Trump after he leaves the White House.

Biden made his remarks throughout an interview at the 2020 National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists Joint Virtual Convention.

Biden says DOJ “is not the president’s personal law office. The [AG] is not the president’s personal attorney. I will not interfere with the Justice Department’s judgment of whether they believe they need to pursue the prosecution of anybody that they believe has actually broken the law,” https://t.co/WDs0HAMh5w — Susan Hennessey (@Susan _Hennessey) August 6, 2020

RELATED: Sarah Sanders: Joe Biden Can’ t Even Handle Softball Questions And The Media Remains Silent

Biden: ‘I will not interfere with the Justice Department’ s judgment of whether they believe they need to pursue the prosecution of anybody that they believe has actually broken the law’

“Look, the Justice Department is not the president’s private law firm,” Biden stated. “The attorney general is not the president’s private lawyer.”

” I will not interfere with the Justice Department’s judgment of whether they believe they need to pursue the prosecution of anybody that they …