Biden Says He Wouldn’t Stand In The Way Of A Trump Prosecution : NPR

Joe Biden says that he thinks prosecuting a previous president would be a “very unusual thing and probably not very … good for democracy,” however he would not stand in the way of a future Justice Department pursuing criminal charges versus President Trump after he leaves workplace.

The remarks from the presumptive Democratic governmental candidate came throughout a virtual interview Tuesday with members from the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

“Look, the Justice Department is not the president’s private law firm. The attorney general is not the president’s private lawyer. I will not interfere with the Justice Department’s judgment of whether or not they think they should pursue the prosecution of anyone that they think has violated the law,” Biden informed NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro

Trump has actually been gotten in touch with supposed prohibited activity by his previous attorney and fixer Michael Cohen and private investigators working for previous unique counsel Robert Mueller. What isn’t clear is whether federal authorities are examining the president or whether district attorneys may do something about it versus Trump if he no longer taken pleasure in the opportunities that secure him from being prosecuted as a sitting president.

Biden explained that any future prosecution versus Trump would not be directed by him if he’s chosen president.

