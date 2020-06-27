Biden says he would make wearing face masks mandatory for Americans

Pressed if he’d use federal capacity to mandate wearing a mask in public, Biden responded, “Yes, I would. From an executive standpoint, yes I would.”
Asked again if that meant he would “in effect” mandate mask wearing, Biden said, “I would do everything possible to make it required that people had to wear masks in public.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everybody “should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public” to cut back transmission and slow the spread of the coronavirus, which is highly contagious.
Despite the advice from public health experts, Trump continues to defy health tips and has been reluctant to be seen wearing a mask in public. The White House maintains that everyone who comes in contact with the President is tested for coronavirus regularly.
“People come in, they’re talking through the mask for hours. They probably don’t clean them after, you know, they get a little cocky, right? Then they take the mask, they put their finger on the mask, and they take them off, and then they start touching their eyes and touching their nose and their mouth. And then they don’t know how they caught it,” he told the paper.