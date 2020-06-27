Biden says he would make wearing face masks mandatory for Americans

Pressed if he’d use federal capacity to mandate wearing a mask in public, Biden responded, “Yes, I would. From an executive standpoint, yes I would.”

Asked again if that meant he would “in effect” mandate mask wearing, Biden said, “I would do everything possible to make it required that people had to wear masks in public.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everybody “should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public” to cut back transmission and slow the spread of the coronavirus, which is highly contagious.