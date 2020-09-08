Biden says he would get vaccine even if it cost him the election

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he would get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available and that President Donald Trump’s misstatements about the coronavirus could undermine the public’s confidence in a vaccine.
Home Top Stories Biden says he would get vaccine even if it cost him the...
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Most Popular
India alerts China amid reports of ‘abduction’ on Himalayan border
India's Minister of State for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, who is also member of parliament for the north eastern border state of Arunachal Pradesh,...
Elecder i40 Headphones with Microphone Foldable Lightweight Adjustable Wired On Ear Headsets with 3.5mm...
Price: (as of - Details) Product Description ...
Prosser: Sources ‘Not Budging’ on Claims of New iPad Air and Apple Watch Tomorrow
Yesterday, frequent leaker Jon Prosser claimed that Apple was targeting 9:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow, September 8, for a press release launch of new...
OnePlus 8 Pro won’t get a successor this year, just the vanilla 8
According to one of the most reliable leakster of anything OnePlus-related, the OnePlus 8T Pro isn't happening this year. It could be because the...
Hamilton launches own team to contest Extreme E
The move marks Hamilton’s first role in team ownership, with the squad’s name referencing the #44 race number that the Mercedes grand prix...