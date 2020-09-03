Biden says he spoke with Jacob Blake, praises family’s ‘resilience and optimism’ during Kenosha visit

Joe Biden had a personal conference with the household of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Thursday, where he spoke to the paralyzed Blake on the telephone.

The conference occurred in Milwaukee prior to the Democratic governmental candidate headed to Kenosha, the city where Blake, a Black male,was shot at least seven times in the back by a white police officer The shooting, which left Blake paralyzed, has actually triggered days of anti-racism demonstrations in the city.

“Jacob Jr. shared about the pain he is enduring, and the vice president commiserated. The vice president told the family that he believes the best of America is in all of us and that we need to value all our differences as we come together in America’s great melting pot,” stated Blake’s attorney, Ben Crump, who eavesdroped on the conference by phone.

Biden, speaking a brief time later on in Kenosha, stated Blake “talked about how nothing was going to defeat him,” and whether “he walked again or not, he was not going to give up.”

He stated “what I came away with was the overwhelming sense of resilience and optimism” that the household has “about the kind of response they’re getting. His mom talked about — my wife asked to say a prayer. And his mom said a prayer. She said, ‘I’m praying for Jacob and I’m praying for the policeman as well. I’m praying that things change.'”

Crump stated the household was moved by the conference. “It was extremely apparent that Vice President …