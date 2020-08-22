Biden says he is willing to ‘shut down’ US to contain Covid-19

Democratic governmental prospect Joe Biden stated he would “shut down” the nation if chosen president to stop the spread of coronavirus if researchers advised it.

“I will be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives because we cannot get the country moving, until we control the virus,” stated Mr Biden in an interview with ABC to be aired on Sunday night.

“That is the fundamental flaw of this administration’s thinking to begin with. In order to keep the country running and moving and the economy growing, and people employed, you have to fix the virus, you have to deal with the virus.”

When asked if he would be willing to shut the nation down if that was advised by researchers, Mr Biden responded: “I would shut it down, I would listen to the scientists.”

Mr Biden was talked to together with vice-presidential prospect, Kamala Harris, in their very first joint tv look. ABC launched clips of the interview on Friday and Saturday.

When asked what she considered insults directed at her by Donald Trump, Ms Harris stated they were “designed to distract the American people from what he is doing every day.”

“That is about neglect, negligence and harm to the American people,” she included.

Democrats have actually assaulted Mr Trump’s handling of the …