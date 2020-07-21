Biden says he is considering four Black women to be his running mate

“I am not committed to naming any (of the potential candidates), but the people I’ve named, and among them there are four Black women,” Biden told MSNBC’s Joy Reid on “The ReidOut.”
He said he is getting a “two-hour vetting report” on every one of his potential picks, and that he and his team have gone through “about four candidates” so far. “Then, when I get all the vetting done of all the candidates, then I’m going to narrow the list, and then we’ll see. And then I’m going to have personal discussions with each of the candidates who are left and make a decision,” Biden said.
The debate within the Democratic Party over representation on the presidential ticket has sharpened within the last few months, and after higher than a month of anti-racist protests around the country, some outside groups have urged Biden to select a Black woman. The death of George Floyd in Minnesota, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky among others have sparked protests and discussion about systemic racism in the US and police brutality.
Biden has said he will name his vice presidential pick in early August, before the Democratic National Convention, which is set to take place August 17-20.
Countless facets will enter Biden’s pick, but he has said he is looking for somebody who is ready to be president at a “moment’s notice” and somebody with whom he is “simpatico” — suggesting his personal relationship with his future partner will be key. He has also said that his vice president does not need to have foreign policy experience because that is his strength, but that virtually all the women he is considering for the position have experienced “some exposure to foreign policy and national defense issues.”
Biden, who had extensive vetting when he was plumped for to be Barack Obama’s vice president, described the procedure to MSNBC: “It takes about six weeks and you go into everything. It’s like having a public physical examination.”