Biden says Charlamagne tha God was ‘baiting’ him, which prompted ‘you ain’t black’ remark

“The leader I’ve always been,” Biden instructed Lemon. “I apologized immediately for responding to Charlamagne, who was baiting me, and if you looked at that film, you can see that I was smiling at him. I was referring to him, I wasn’t referring to all African-Americans, but I should have never said it.”

BIDEN ON CONTROVERSIAL COMMENTS TO CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: ‘HE WAS BEING A WISE GUY, AND I RESPONDED IN KIND’

This is the second time the previous vp appeared to direct some blame on Charlamagne tha God.

On Tuesday, in a separate CNN interview, Biden acknowledged he made a “mistake” final week in making the remark, in which he instructed black voters who’ve but to resolve whether or not to help him or President Trump within the 2020 election they “ain’t black.” He walked again the remark later within the day, saying he shouldn’t have been so “cavalier” and acted like a “wise guy.”

FACTCHECK.ORG CALLS OUT BIDEN’S FALSE CLAIMS, EXAGGERATIONS FROM ‘BREAKFAST CLUB’ INTERVIEW

However, Biden additionally instructed CNN he wasn’t the one “wise guy” throughout “The Breakfast Club” interview.

“First of all, it was a mistake — No. 1. And I was smiling when he was asking the question. I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy to him. He was being a wise guy, and I responded in kind,” Biden instructed CNN’s Dana Bash. “I shouldn’t have done that. It was a mistake.”

The former vp went on to insist that he has “never, never” taken the black vote as a right, saying he is “worked like the devil for it and have to earn it every time.”

Biden confronted swift backlash throughout the political panorama, from the Trump marketing campaign to progressives who had beforehand backed Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

BET co-founder Robert L. Johnson stated Biden ought to apologize to “every black person he meets.”

“Vice President Biden’s statement today represents the arrogant and out-of-touch attitude of a paternalistic white candidate who has the audacity to tell black people, the descendants of slaves, that they are not black unless they vote for him,” Johnson instructed Fox News final week.

“This proves unequivocally that the Democratic nominee believes that black people owe him their vote without question; even though, we as black people know it is exactly the opposite. He should spend the rest of his campaign apologizing to every black person he meets.”