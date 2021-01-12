Biden receives second dose of vaccine, urges mask wearing

Joe Biden received the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on camera, as part of an effort by the President-elect’s incoming administration to reassure the country of the safety of the vaccines.
The President-elect emphasized the importance of wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands to help control the coronavirus pandemic after he took his second does of the vaccine.
