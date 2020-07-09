Biden pushes ‘made in America’ plan to boost nation’s economy

AS NATION PASSES ANOTHER GRIM CORONAVIRUS MILESTONE, BIDEN TAKES AIM AT TRUMP

Promoting his proposals on Thursday, Biden tweeted that the nation’s “in the middle of an economic crisis. But it’s not enough to just turn things around — we have to build back better. We have to revitalize American manufacturing and make sure the future is made in America — by all of America.”

The American-centric proposals spotlighted by Biden will compete in this year’s White House race with the “America first” agenda long pushed by President Trump, who has emphasized protecting American workers and re-energizing domestic industries in decline while moving away from free trade and a worldwide economy.

The former vice president’s campaign touted that “Biden’s comprehensive manufacturing and innovation strategy will marshal the resources of the federal government in ways that we have not seen since World War II.”

The proposal – to create the “Build Back Better” plan – was called an “aggressive” framework by way of a senior campaign aide who highlighted that “the vice president believes it’s not the time to just build it back the way things were before … it’s time to imagine and build a new American economy for the next generation.”

The first the main proposal is really a $400 billion investment by the federal government to purchase such American services and products as cement, concrete, steel, and other materials to rebuild the nation’s crumbling infrastructure.

The second part is a $300 billion investment in research for new technologies, such as for instance electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, and 5G.

Biden’s plan also calls for new tax breaks and credits for small manufacturers – including those run by minorities and women – and would levy penalties on companies who take federal money and then move their investments overseas. The campaign says that Biden will also push federal investments toward overlooked places that have not received government help.

The former vice president is also expected to take a firm tone towards China, using what a senior campaign officials said will be “aggressive trade enforcement actions.”

Biden’s proposals appear to be an acknowledgment of the success Trump has pushed along with his “America First” agenda. His success in winning the 2016 presidential election was in part due to his promises of bringing straight back American jobs and re-inflating flagging industries, and as president, Trump’s waged a trade war with China and slapped tariffs on other nations, including longtime allies.

Trump re-election campaign manager Brad Parscale – taking aim at Biden’s past support for free trade deals – tweeted that “Biden voted for [North American Free Trade Agreement], then spent decades defending it while 850,000 Americans lost their jobs.”