Biden predicts Trump will try to delay November election

Democratic Presidential nominee, Joe Biden, raises concerns over a possible delay of general elections by President Trump.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to terrorize the world, multiple states have delayed primary elections and caucuses. Biden warns of a possible disruption in the 2020 presidential election.

He said, “Mark my words, I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held. That’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win.”

The Democrats have suggested mail-in voting but the opposition says it can’t impose federal guidelines on a domain reserved for states.

