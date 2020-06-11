Biden Predicts Military Will Escort President Trump Out Of Office If He Refuses To Leave

Joe Biden suggested the military will intervene should President Trump lose to him in the 2020 election and refuse to leave office.

Biden was asked by Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah whether the considered Trump refusing to exit the White House had ever entered his mind.

Surprisingly, the former Vice President replied, “Yes, I have.”

He then discussed former military officials who have spoken out contrary to the President’s need to use the military to help quell riots in Democrat-ravaged cities.

In demonstrating he has, in fact, been considering what to do if Trump will not accept the election results, the Democrat nominee somehow linked the 2.

“I promise, I will be absolutely convinced they [the military] will escort him from the White House with great dispatch,” said Biden.

Joe Biden says that his greatest concern that is that President Trump is going to attempt to “steal this election” and the military will have to escort him from the White House. “I promise you I’m absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch.” pic.twitter.com/MLPhMy2EdW — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 11, 2020

Afraid He’ll ‘Steal’ the Election

At another point during the interview, Biden – whose party refused to just accept the 2016 election results, tried to eliminate the President through impeachment, and is trying to steal the 2020 election through vote-by-mail – said his biggest worry is that Trump is really the one who’ll cheat.

“It’s my greatest concern. My single greatest concern,” Biden said. “This president is going to try to steal this election. This is a guy who said that all mail-in ballots are fraudulent.”

Of course, he never said “all” mail-in voting is fraudulent, only that it’s ripe for such activity, which is verifiably true.

Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond says he will follow Joe Biden’s claim that the military will escort President Trump out from the White House if that he loses the election and refuses his loss: “I do want to be on the escort committee to make sure that (Trump) leaves the White House” pic.twitter.com/gX0C9wVIlM — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 11, 2020

McEnany Slaps Biden Back to Reality

Four years we’ve spent playing Democrats will not accept the election results. And we have now to sit here and listen to them yet again say they’re worried Trump won’t accept them?

Pot, meet kettle.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany slammed Biden for his off-the-wall comments.

“Leave it to Democrats to go out there and grandstand and level these conspiracy theories,” McEnany told Fox News, adding that it was “a ridiculous proposition.”

Democrats have spent an excellent portion of Trump’s first term in office pretending Hillary was the truly legitimate President, so peddling in the ‘ridiculous’ is what they do.