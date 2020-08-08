Biden orders removal of Israel occupation reference from election campaign – Middle East Monitor

United States Democratic governmental candidate Joe Biden has actually bought the removal of any reference to the Israeli occupation in his campaign program simply days prior to it was launched on 15 July, Foreign Policy exposed on Thursday.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who withdrew his governmental campaign in favour of Biden, had actually concurred with Biden that he would consist of in the Democratic Party platform an assertion that Palestinians had a right to live totally free of foreign “occupation”, describing Israel.

However, under pressure from pro-Israeli advocacy groups, Biden made a last-minute choice to get rid of any reference to the Israeli occupation, Foreign Policy reported 3 sources verifying.

Therefore, Biden assistants asked the progressive leaders in the Democratic Party and prompted them to drop their need to state Israel an inhabiting power, the publication reported.

According to the publication, Biden assistants argued that the addition of the word “occupation” threatened to weaken unity within the Democratic Party.

“The question of whether to allow the text to refer to ‘occupation’ or use the phrase ‘end the occupation’ was taken to the vice president and he said ‘no’,” Jason Isaacson, primary policy and political affairs officer at the American Jewish …