Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden lambasted President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying that Trump is “in retreat” with more 125,000 Americans dead and the virus worsening in many states. CNN’s Arlette Saez reports.
#CNN #News
Biden on Trump: Our wartime president has surrendered
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden lambasted President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying that Trump is “in retreat” with more 125,000 Americans dead and the virus worsening in many states. CNN’s Arlette Saez reports.