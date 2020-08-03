Biden on Trump: Our wartime president has surrendered

By
Mayukh Saha
-

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden lambasted President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying that Trump is “in retreat” with more 125,000 Americans dead and the virus worsening in many states. CNN’s Arlette Saez reports.
