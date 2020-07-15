Biden Narrows Veep Choices To Four

Within the last two weeks, about a month before the Democratic Convention, presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden has narrowed down his veep choices to four, DC Democrats informed LifeZette. Given the sexist and racist nature of the party, only minority women are being considered.

The likely top contenders are Senator Kamala Harris of California, Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Rep. Val Demings of Florida, and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico. Two blacks, an Asian, and a Latin. No tokenism there at all. The jockeying for position has been considerable, as pros favor Duckworth and ideologues favor Harris. Here’s how they stack up.

Harris: Meets the demographic criteria, attractive, and ran for president so has some experience with the national spotlight. However, she’s long on emotion and short on facts, has a problematic record for Democrats as San Francisco D.A., the party will already take her state, and she is thought a lightweight in DC. But importantly, she would help with black voters, and Biden has a big problem there.

Biden has a 100 times more racist track record than Trump. https://t.co/wm16dxvufQ — Docendo Discimus (@DocendoDiscimu3) July 6, 2020

Pence would mangle her in debate. Her chance at the veep slot? 40-60 against.

Duckworth: As this publication said weeks ago, the smart money. True, she doesn’t help with black voters and Illinois is deep blue. But she’s a double-amputee combat vet. So, you hit her too hard and the backlash would be vicious. Her military service contrasts well with the GOP ticket.

For all those reasons, Republicans would have to pull their punches when attacking her. GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas recently hit her hard, but with discretion. That could be a sign that the Republicans see her as a likely choice. She could hold her own with Pence, as long as she didn’t get shrill. Odds? 60-40 in her favor.

Demings: The Democrats know that Florida is likely out of their reach. Too many Cubans, Panhandle conservatives, and Orlando-area Republicans to make that happen. But Demings could pose a credible threat and make the GOP redeploy resources to counter it. And she helps with black voters. Pence would eat her lunch in debate. Odds 35-65 against.

Grisham: Would be a good choice, as New Mexico is in play, as are Latin voters more than black voters. But she comes across adult and responsible in presentation, not something Democrats are looking for this year. Her look is more Talbots than the barrio, also an issue. She could do well against Pence. Odds 30-70 against.

There is a small rumor that Michelle Obama is in the running. Unlikely, as the set up would strike swing voters as dodgy. More likely Duckworth as veep nominee and then Michelle Obama takes her Illinois Senate seat if she wins. In debate against the vice-president? Oh, dear God. Pence would crush Michelle Obama. It would be like watching Patton’s Third Army take on the French Boy Scouts, if there are French Boy Scouts.

This piece was written by David Kamioner on July 14, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

