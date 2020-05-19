Biden leads Trump by 12 points in Virginia: poll

BIDEN’S NEW NICKNAME FOR TRUMP: ‘PRESIDENT TWEETY’

There are 13 electoral votes at stake in Virginia, a aggressive state that’s leaned Democratic in current elections. President George W. Bush – in 2004 – was the final Republican nominee to hold the state in a presidential election. Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton beat Trump by simply over 5 share points in the 2016 contest.

The survey signifies the president has a 36 % favorable and 49 % unfavorable ranking amongst Virginia voters, with Biden barely underwater at 36 % favorable and 39 % unfavorable.

“Biden has slightly increased his lead over Trump in the past three months, but his favorable/unfavorable splits may cause Biden’s campaign some concern,” Roanoke College Poll director Harry Wilson famous in a press release. “Trump’s numbers were mostly unchanged by impeachment and now COVID-19. Events appear to be unrelated to how he is viewed in the Commonwealth.”

“As is often true in the current political climate, the election will be decided by who turns out, and Democrats have outnumbered Republicans for the past several federal and statewide elections in Virginia,” he stated.

The Roanoke College Poll was carried out May 3-17, with 563 potential Virginia voters questioned by dwell phone operators. The survey’s sampling error is 4.1 share points.