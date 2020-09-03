Biden Kenosha Meeting Derails As Woman Admits She Was Given Scripted Question

The Biden project has actually obviously been captured red-handed offering scripted concerns at a neighborhood meeting in Kenosha.

“I Was Told To Go Off This Paper But I Can’t”

Former Vice President Biden took a trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin today to see how the city was handling the riots and serious civil discontent that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake last month. His project group had actually established a meeting for neighborhood members to ask him concerns, however it was hindered after one participant confessed to being handed a script.

“I’m going to be honest Mr Biden, I was told to go off this paper but I can’t,” the woman stated.“We need the truth, and I am part of the truth. I was born here, raised here… I have to give you the truth of the people, and the truth of the matter is, we are heavily angry, not angry as to where people say ‘oh they’re protesting’, there’s a difference between a protestor and a rioter.”

Omg @JoeBiden project is offering concerns for individuals to ask, which he then addresses by reading his notes. His media looks are so scripted, I’m sure @VinceMcMahon would blush. https://t.co/spNdQcu6ca — Rusty Weiss &#x 1f1fa; &#x 1f1f8; (@rustyweiss74) September 3, 2020

Biden: “Look, Venezuela Topline Message”

