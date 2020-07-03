Biden holds poll position over Trump with four months to go to Election Day

THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL RACE: THE NEWEST POLLS FROM FOX NEWS

“In some states, it is close and within the margin of error. But, let’s be honest about it, the president is behind today. All the national polls suggest he is behind,” longtime Republican strategist and Fox News contributor Karl Rove warned on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

The presumptive Democratic nominee tops Trump by 8.8 percentage points within an average of the latest national polls published by Real Clear Politics. More importantly, Biden enjoys single-digit advantages over the president in many of the states where the race for the White House will likely be won.

The president has repeatedly pilloried the polls as “fake” and touted, “I am getting VERY GOOD internal Polling Numbers.”

And the Trump re-election campaign argued in a memo Sunday that “Public Polling Methodology is Cheaper and Flawed.” They’ve repeatedly charged that the surveys undersample Republican voters.

TRUMP IN TROUBLE? POLL NUMBERS INVOLVE SOME CONSERVATIVES NERVOUS

But even some of the president’s biggest supporters have raised concerns over the numbers. Among them is Rove, the mastermind behind both of President George W. Bush’s White House wins and one of the GOP’s most revered political strategists.

Rove, who informally advises the Trump campaign, noted the existing deficit the president faces and explained that “these things happen in campaigns.” He pointed to May of 1988, when then-Vice President George H.W. Bush trailed Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis by double-digits. Bush in the course of time righted the ship and ended up defeating Dukakis that November.

But with the country grappling with the worst pandemic in a hundred years, an economy flattened (at least temporarily) by said pandemic, and national protests over racial inequalities, this is certainly not a normal political climate.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER TOUTS PRESIDENT TOPPING BIDEN WHERE IT COUNTS

“I think the coronavirus and race issues are difficult for the president to deal with,” Rove acknowledged as that he called for the president to hit the reset button.

“When you are in the barrel, when you’re getting a large amount of bad click and the forms are going towards you, you require to take action that states, ‘We’re relocating a different direction.’ That’s what I mean by way of a reset,” he mentioned.

But Rove insisted that this president wonderful campaign have got plenty of equipment to proper the deliver.

ROVE’S TAKE ON ‘AMERICA’S NEWSROOM’

“The question is not ‘Where are the polls today?’, but ‘What does the president need to do to regain the advantage?’ And remember, he’s got some powerful tools. He is the president and all these polls show that on the issue that tends to be number one in a campaign — namely, the economy, he still has an advantage,” Rove spotlighted.

On Friday, typically the Trump marketing campaign went upward with a fresh TV commercial of which praises typically the president in addition to criticizes Biden over our economy.

Biden – with regard to his portion – realizes that the forms right now appear pretty good but isn’t reading an excessive amount of into the research.

“I don’t want to jinx myself,” he told reporters at a news conference this week. “I know the polling is data very good. But I think it’s really early. It’s much too early to make any judgment. I think we have a whole lot more work to do.”

While forms are a picture of how citizens sense right now, in addition to there’s nevertheless a long way to go till Election Day, the clock will be ticking.

“Late spring, early summer, polls start to correlate pretty strongly with what you see on Election Day,” states Daron Shaw, the Republican partner around the Fox News Poll and also a member of typically the Fox News Decision Team.

However, Shaw additional that “we can all think of election campaigns where that was less true.”

Shaw, a polling veteran of various Republican president campaigns, mentioned that while summer’s traditionally a difficult time for president candidates to break by means of – as much Americans are usually tuned away – “it may be even harder to move the dial now” – since the coronavirus episode and the ethnicity protests carry on to control the headlines.