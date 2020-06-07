Biden hits a milestone Hillary Clinton never did: 50% majority support

When Trump closed the gap in the waning days of the 2016 campaign, he previously to convince very few Clinton supporters to vote for him. Trump merely had to pick up support from people who were undecided or backing a alternative party candidate.

Right now, Trump’s road will be difficult if not difficult to win if that he doesn’t restore voters that are already with Biden.

Other historical examples are not too kind to Trump either. The only other challenger now who was at or hovering around 50% was Jimmy Carter in 1976. He won.

One of the presidents who I frequently point to as a beacon of desire to Trump is Harry Truman. He could be the one incumbent president who had been trailing away from margin of error now in his bid for a 2nd term who came back to win. Moreover, Truman was the only president with a net negative approval rating (approval – disapproval) below -5 points now in the campaign to return and win.

Here’s the problem for Trump: The average poll at this point had Truman’s Republican opponent Thomas Dewey at 46%. So even as Biden’s advantage over Trump in these polls is significantly less than 2 points greater than Dewey’s was over Truman (just south of 9 points), Biden’s earning about 5 points more support from voters. Dewey simply did not have voters committing to him the same way Biden does at this point.

Indeed, Trump’s need to convince those who are not already with the other camp is reflected in still another way. His disapproval rating in the common poll is 54%. No other president at this point in the polling era had a disapproval rating this high before their opportunity to win a second term. Truman’s was 47%, as his approval rating languished at 39%. There was, however, a majority of Americans who at least did not disapprove of him.

Trump proved in 2016 that he can defy history. If he could be to win a 2nd term in 2020, Trump’s going to need certainly to make some.