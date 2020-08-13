Biden, Harris set for briefing and speeches on coronavirus pandemic Thursday

“Every single American should be wearing a mask when they’re outside for the next three months as a minimum,” the former vice president told reporters after he and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris , received a briefing on the pandemic from public health experts.

Wearing masks, he said, “is going to get our kids back to school sooner and safer” and would “get our businesses back long-term.”

“Look, this is America. Be a patriot,” Biden said in a message directed at those resistant to wearing masks. “Protect your fellow citizens. Step up. Do the right thing.”

Biden and Harris appeared in person Thursday for the second consecutive day after Biden selected the California senator as his running mate on Tuesday. They did not take questions from reporters after their remarks.

In Wilmington, Delaware, the two received a briefing from a panel of public health experts assembled by Biden’s campaign. Biden has for months been receiving private briefings from a group of health experts who are advising his campaign on pandemic policies, as well as whether and how the former vice president can hold in-person events. Biden said the briefing focused on how to open schools, how a vaccine would be distributed once one is available; the racial disparities in how the coronavirus pandemic has spread; and the continued need for protective health equipment. Harris also touted Biden’s proposals to hire 100,000 people for a national contact tracing effort, as well as $25 billion for…

Read The Full Article