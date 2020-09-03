Biden had a bigger TV audience for his convention, but Trump keeps declaring victory anyway

Trump’s repeated comments are a window into his ratings fixation — and into the alternative sources of information that he and his supporters rely upon.

Convention organizers succeeded in planting stories on numerous pro-Trump websites that said the overall audience for Trump’s speech was bigger than the audience for Biden’s speech at the virtual Democratic convention one week earlier.

So within the Trump media bubble, the President’s speech is perceived to be the winner in the ratings race, even though the numbers don’t add up.

Here’s the key thing to understand: Television ratings are apples and online video views are oranges. The apples are counted in a standardized way by Nielsen, the industry measurement firm. The oranges are counted in lots of different and often sketchy ways.

Both the Democratic and Republican parties tried to mash the TV and online streaming data together. The difference, of course, is that Biden didn’t brag about the ratings and left-leaning websites didn’t promote an alternative reality about it. According to Nielsen, an average of 24.6 million viewers watched Biden’s DNC address across twelve TV networks. An average of 23.8 million viewers watched coverage of Trump’s RNC address across thirteen networks. Biden’s aides touted the ratings win as a way to get under Trump’s skin. It may have worked, because Trump repeatedly tweeted out claims that his convention had bigger total viewership. Trump, a Nielsen connoisseur, shifted to “Online…

Read The Full Article