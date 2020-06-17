Biden goes months without holding press conference, as Trump team accuses ex-VP of ‘hiding in his basement’

FORMER BUSH, TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OFFICIALS FORM PRO-BIDEN SUPER PAC

Biden last held a virtual news briefing on April 2, fielding questions from a variety of reporters while hunkered down in his Delaware home as the coronavirus pandemic essentially put the presidential campaign on ice and the nation on lockdown. Before that, the former vice president had held an in-person press conference the day after Super Tuesday on March 4, and a virtual press conference on March 25.

Taking time off from press conferences isn’t unheard of. Back in 2016, then-candidate Donald Trump went 168 days without a formal press conference, and took heat for this, although that he was taking questions from smaller gatherings. This year, the coronavirus pandemic put press events clearly on the backburner.

Yet Biden still has given individual interviews and managed to hold a variety of other virtual and real-world events including fundraisers, town halls and other appearances, especially in recent weeks, as states have started initially to emerge from lockdowns.

Other politicians and officials, including President Trump, have managed to hold press conferences, virtual or else. At the commencement of the pandemic, Trump was holding briefings with his coronavirus task force members virtually every day.

So far, however, the more low-key approach for Biden might be working to his advantage. Polls show Biden climbing steadily in the polls and checking a significant lead over Trump.

Fox News reported last week on a video of Biden supporter and ex-Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe suggesting the candidate should just stay put.

“People say all the time, ‘Oh, we got to get the vice president out of the basement,'” McAuliffe told the “monthly breakfast” of the Norfolk City Democratic Committee. “He’s fine in the basement. Two people see him a day: his two body people. That’s it. Let Trump keep doing what Trump’s doing.”

However, the pressure is likely to increase on Biden to hold a press conference as in-person campaigning resumes and states roll right back restrictions linked to the virus amid hopes that the peak is over.

The Biden campaign failed to respond to a request for comment for this report.

Biden himself is right back on the campaign trail, and was in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. But the Trump campaign, noting his lack of press conferences, made fun of what they saw as an appropriately named restaurant that he was visiting — the “HideAway.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman and Brian Flood contributed to this report.