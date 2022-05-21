The United States is ready to assist in intensifying diplomatic contacts between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenpress reports, citing US President Joe Biden’s congratulatory message to Azerbaijani President Ilham Ali on Independence Day.

Biden noted that there is now an opportunity to build local peace in the South Caucasus.

“The United States stands ready to assist in intensifying diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and to assist Azerbaijan in developing economic, transport, and interpersonal ties that will lead to the prosperity of the Caucasus and Trans-Caspian regions,” the congratulatory message said.

Biden called on Azerbaijan to take targeted steps in the areas of democratic governance and reform to protect human rights and fundamental freedoms.