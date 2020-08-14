Biden Expands Lead, A Third Of Country Says It Won’t Get Vaccinated : NPR

toggle caption Olivier Douliery/ AFP through GettyImages Olivier Douliery/ AFP through GettyImages

Democrat Joe Biden’s lead has actually broadened to double-digits versus President Trump in the governmental election, an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll discovers. Biden now leads Trump 53% to 42%, up from an 8-point benefit at the end of June.

It comes as 71% of Americans now see the coronavirus as a genuine risk, up substantially over the last a number of months, as more than 167,000 Americans have actually passed away and more than 5 million have actually ended up being contaminated with the infection.

And yet, more than a third of Americans (35%) state they won’t get vaccinated when a vaccine comes offered; 60% state they will. There are big divides by education and celebration on this. Those with college degrees are 19 points more …