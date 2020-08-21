Biden ends his DNC speech by calling this election a “battle for the soul of the nation”

Former Vice President Joe Biden Andrew Harnik/ AP

Joe Biden berated Donald Trump’s racist remarks Thursday night, calling the President’s remarks about white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville “a wake-up call for us as a country, and for me, a call to action.”

“At that moment, I knew I’d have to run. My father taught us, silence was complicity. I could never remain silent or complicit,” Biden stated. “At the time, I said we’re in a battle for the soul of this nation — and we are.”

He remembered a discussion with the 6-year-old child of George Floyd the day prior to Floyd’s funeral service.

“She looks in my eyes and she said, I quote, ‘Daddy changed the world. Daddy changed the world.’ Her words burrowed deep into my heart,” he stated.

“Maybe George Floyd’s murder was a breaking point. Maybe John Lewis’s passing an inspiration,” Biden stated. “America is ready, in John’s words, to lay down the heavy burden of hate at last and begin the hard work of rooting out our systemic racism.”

“In this dark moment, I believe we’re poised to make great progress at the end — that we can find the light once more,” Biden stated.