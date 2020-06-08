Biden embraces healer-in-chief role in return to campaign trail

But Biden can be demonstrating a comprehension — as a white man whose political life began at the conclusion of the civil rights movement — of the perils of creating this moment about himself. He has spent the final week in listening mode, calling African American scholars and ending up in black organizers, faith leaders and local officials.

“I’m a white man. I think I understand, but I can’t feel it,” Biden said in a virtual town hall Thursday. “I don’t know what it’s like to be a black man walking down the street and be accosted; to be a black man walking down the street and be arrested; to be a black man walking down the street and, God forbid, something worse happen to me.”

Biden on Monday traveled to Houston to meet privately with Floyd’s family the day before his funeral. The Floyd family’s attorney, Benjamin Crump, tweeted that the meeting had lasted more than one hour.

“He listened, heard their pain, and shared in their woe. That compassion meant the world to this grieving family,” Crump tweeted.

Biden and the Floyd family met at Lucille’s, a restaurant in Houston, the Houston Chronicle reported . Biden “expressed his sympathies and promised to push for changes in policing,” Chris Stewart, the attorney for Roxie Washington, the caretaker of Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, said in an Instagram post that features a picture of Biden ending up in the group.

Throughout his campaign, Biden has sought to console those experiencing loss, sharing his own experiences with grief when that he lost his wife and young daughter in an auto accident and later his eldest son, Beau, to brain cancer.

It all comes amid questions about if the massive protests will evolve right into a sustained political force headed into a general election that has recently been upended with a global pandemic.

Biden’s win in the Democratic primary was fueled by the older black voters who’ve long composed the base of the party and suburban moderates who’ve abandoned Trump in droves in modern times.

He now needs to convince young voters, particularly African Americans, that he can fix a method they are protesting.

“This is a time to be in deep reflection — and then also have really bold language,” said Angela Lang, a progressive organizer in Milwaukee who participated in a virtual event hosted by the Biden campaign last week.

She said Biden needs to draw clear lines — using terms like murder rather than euphemistic references to police misconduct, for example. And she said he needs to have conversations with leaders of groups like Black Lives Matter and Movement for Black Lives, as well as organizers in Minneapolis, the site of Floyd’s death.

“Being able to use his platform to really amplify the needs of this moment, to amplify the black and brown voices that are leading in this moment — that’s what people are really looking for,” Lang said.

Biden’s listening sessions

Biden has tried to seize the moment with major speeches taking on Trump. But he’s also been careful to show that he is in listening mode.

He visited the website of a protest in Wilmington, where he was photographed kneeling while in conversation. Then, at a meeting in a Wilmington church, he sat, listening and taking notes, for significantly more than an hour as African American faith and non-profit leaders and local politicians spoke.

“Leadership doesn’t have to be boastful or boisterous, but it does need to be compassionate. It does need to really listen to people so that they are heard and then it takes that information and provides this leadership in action,” said Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, a national co-chair of Biden’s campaign who joined Biden at two of his outings.

On May 31, Logan Herring and his three-year-old son LJ visited the website of a protest in Wilmington and were available when the former vice president stopped to survey the scene. Herring, the CEO of REACH Riverside, an important revitalization effort in a Wilmington neighbor hood, also shared his thoughts with Biden at a gathering with community leaders the following day.

“He just listened. It’s not about him. He’s one person. This country has 300 million people. This is about the people of this country and you have a particular segment of this country, a demographic that has been literally oppressed for 400 plus years and he’s willing to listen,” said Herring, who also serves as executive director of Kingswood Community Center.

Last Monday, Biden held a virtual ending up in the mayors of Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and St. Paul, Minnesota — all cities where leaders were grappling with the dual crises of the coronavirus pandemic and unrest in the wake of Floyd’s death.

Following his speech Tuesday in Philadelphia , Biden and eight black local Pennsylvania elected officials gathered around a table in the office of a staffer to Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney to discuss the issues underpinning the civil unrest sweeping the country. There, Biden also sought advice on how to speak about these dilemmas publicly.

Pennsylvania Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, who had been present for the meeting , told CNN that the presumptive Democratic nominee opted mostly to listen and get questions.

“He did a lot more listening than he did talking,” he said.

Biden’s posture in the meeting was described as “genuine, patient and warm” by Pennsylvania state Rep. Joanna McClinton. While the meeting, which lasted of a half hour, did not provide time to get into the minutia of policy details, ultimately McClinton said she felt very satisfied with the exchange of ideas.

“He took the time to listen,” she said of Biden, “and he has a real plan to bring healing to the nation.”

She praised, specifically, that because the only woman of color at the table, she felt Biden really heard what she’d shared about women in her district, who are the heads of these households and might be struggling financially. Biden threw out several federal-level solutions, reiterating his promise to assist House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to pass legislation that will raise the minimum wage nationwide.

McClinton was also in the room to hear Biden’s speech, which she thought was “encouraging.”

She was so moved in hearing the speech that she quickly grabbed her phone, activating the info settings to launch Facebook live and stream Biden’s speech to her friends because “there are a lot of people who are like myself that just want to see our nation steered in a better direction.”

Polls show Biden’s lead growing

A simple reality that Biden has at times alluded to as a frustration is that in this moment, that he can’t act in any official capacity. Trump for decades has demonstrated his endless ability to command media attention, and governors and mayors have played prominent roles in recent weeks because they have guided public health responses to the coronavirus pandemic and police and National Guard actions amid the protests and the looting and property damage that occurred in its first nights.

Biden, meanwhile, could be the standard-bearer of the Democratic Party — but he could be limited to offering information regarding what he’d do if he’s elected and what Congress must do now, as opposed to casting votes and making decisions in real time.

Still, in an election that Biden’s campaign and his allies insist will be a referendum on Trump, he might not require to battle Trump for the daily spotlight.

Polling shows the coronavirus pandemic and the unrest over police violence has catapulted Biden to a clear lead nationally over President Donald Trump significantly less than five months before the general election. A new CNN poll out Monday showed Biden with a definite lead over Trump, with 55% support to the President’s 41% nationally. A previous averaging of national polls also had Biden prior to the president.

Biden’s recent return to public outings — which began with a wreath-laying ceremony on Memorial Day — comes after the former vice president spent nearly 90 days at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, as the pandemic halted in-person campaign events.

His aides were already preparing for a careful return to campaigning outside his home, where he has broadcast livestreams and television interviews from a basement studio.

But this moment — the death of Floyd as a result of police, the next protests and a nation reckoning with police brutality and systemic racism — quickly thrust Biden back to the public sphere as that he presents himself as a healer and a uniter in meetings and major speeches.

“Look, the presidency is a big job. Nobody will get everything right. And I won’t either,” Biden said during his speech in Philadelphia. “But I promise you this. I won’t traffic in fear and division. I won’t fan the flames of hate. I will seek to heal the racial wounds that have long plagued this country — not use them for political gain.”

Biden will carry on to face the same political challenges that plagued him during the Democratic primary — now with the added pressure of Trump’s campaign spending tens of vast amounts to attack him.

Biden’s role in passing the 1994 crime bill emerged as a subject of discussion at a residential district meeting a week ago when a participant noted some young black Americans are involved about his work on the legislation.

Over the length of his campaign, Biden introduced extensive criminal justice reform plans to undo a number of the causes of mass incarceration in black communities, including ending mandatory minimum sentences and retroactively eliminating the disparity between sentences for crack and powder cocaine. An adviser to Biden said he’s prepared to further discuss criminal justice reform and policing over the coming weeks.

How Biden will return to the trail

The events have offered a window in to how Biden will campaign as that he cautiously returns to the campaign trail in the newest reality that events with large, densely packed crowds won’t be possible in the long run.

He forecasted a series of speeches in the coming weeks, while installation of an agenda that he said he’d like to see Congress address straight away — before he would become president.

In his appearances last week, Biden urged Congress to act on police reform and addressing systemic racism. He threw his support behind a bill that would ban police chokeholds and said he would re-establish a Justice Department oversight panel that investigated police practices established during the Obama administration.

Biden has also promised the coming weeks brings a series of major speeches and policy initiatives focusing on housing, education and economic opportunity, including a “comprehensive plan not just to build back the economy to the way it was before Covid-19, but to build it back better.”

“That plan is anchored in job creating investments in small businesses, trillions of dollars in infrastructure, investing in innovation, manufacturing, caregiving and rewiring the faulty structures of our economy to ensure that dignity and equality for all American workers,” that he said in an economic speech Friday.